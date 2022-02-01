Celebrate Black History Month at John Chavis Memorial Park

John Chavis Memorial Park honors the achievements, history, and heritage of African American trailblazers. In honor of Black History Month, JCMP will host a series of events that celebrate the legacy of the African American Experience. All events are at no cost.
Get Moving at Chavis!
Ages: All ages. In recognition of Black History Month, we would like to encourage you to come out to Chavis and get fit! Activities are listed below.
Wednesday, February 2
10:30am-12pm Fun Walk at Chavis Outdoor Track
1-3pm Free Play in the Gym
4:30-6:00pm Fun Walk at Chavis Indoor Track
6:30-7:30pm Line Dance
African American Cinema: Family Movie Night
Ages: All ages. Families, this one is for you! Join us for a night of entertainment and fun! Participants will watch a film by an African American director. Popcorn and refreshments will be served.
Friday, February 4
6:30-8:30pm
Kids Black History Storytime & Crafts
Ages: 5-12. Kids will listen to an empowering story on black history that encourages, motivates, and uplifts. Participants will also have the opportunity to make a token of their experience.
Tuesday, February 8
6-7:30pm
Spotlight on an African American Inventor: Tots Storytime & Crafts
Ages: 2-5. Attention parents of toddlers! Join us in bringing out your toddler’s inner artist and participate in storytime and crafts where they will learn about an African American inventor.
Wednesday, February 9
11am-12:30pm
Black Inventor’s Workshop for Kids
Ages: 5- 12. Did you know that the stoplight, the IBM personal computer, and elevator doors were all invented or co-invented by African Americans? Discover the unique and innovative inventions and amazing accomplishments of African Americans. Participants will use their imagination at the end to create their own inventions!
Saturday, February 12 10am-12pm
Black Superhero Gallery
Ages: All. Oh me, oh my! Superhero’s come in all hues and have incredible abilities! Learn the history of African American superheroes from then and now. Join us for a discussion on the history of the black superhero in comics and film. We will also have some modern-day heroes to meet and greet!
Thursday, February 17
Display 10am-6:30pm
Presentation 6:30-8:00pm
Spotlight on an African American Artist: Tots Storytime & Crafts
Ages: 2-5. Attention parents of toddlers! Join us in bringing out your toddler’s inner artist and participate in storytime and crafts where they will learn about an African American artist.
February 23 11am-12:30pm
Black History Movie & Social for Seniors
Ages: 55 and better. You’re invited to enjoy a movie at the great John Chavis Memorial Park highlighting the African American Experience. Popcorn and refreshments will be served.
Thursday, February 24
11am-2pm
Black History: Share Your Story
Ages: 18 and up. We stand on the shoulders of many. Not all African American pioneers made the history book. This is your opportunity to share your personal story of a notable African American that has had an influence your life. We look forward to hearing your stories.
Thursday, February 24
6:30-8:30pm
Black History Trivia
Ages: 18 and up. Who knew learning could be so fun! It’s time to gather your friends and compete to be the best black history historians on the block! On MLK’s block that is! You will team up with friends and neighbors and test your knowledge on everything black history. Raleigh black history guaranteed! See you at Chavis!
Friday, February 25
7-9pm
Minority Food Truck Pop-Up
Ages: All. Come to JCMP for a pop-up food truck event featuring minority food truck owners. Food will be available for purchase.
Sunday, February 27
1-5pm
