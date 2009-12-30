CLOSE
Smoking Ban Goes Active Saturday

Via: WRAL.com

A statewide ban on smoking in most restaurants and bars takes effect on Saturday and businesses are taking measures to make sure their customers are aware. Enforcing the law will be driven by complaints from the public.

To file a complaint, people can call the local health department, complete an online form at the SmokeFree.NC.gov Web site or call the N.C. CARE-LINE toll-free at 800-662-7030.

