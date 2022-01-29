Entertainment News
White GOP Senator Thinks Any Black Woman Biden Nominates Is Just An ‘Affirmative Action’ Pick

Days after President Joe Biden reaffirmed his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, Sen. Roger Wicker from Mississippi decided it was better to be racist than be silent. 

Senators Hold Weekly Policy Luncheons On Capitol Hill

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Old white men think they can say anything without repercussions. Days after President Joe Biden reaffirmed his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, Sen. Roger Wicker from Mississippi decided it was better to be racist than be silent. 

As CNN reported, Wicker was speaking on a talk radio program and remarked on what he called the irony of a Black woman joining the bench during a session when the Court is scheduled to hear a case involving affirmation action. He also said the still yet-to-be-named Black woman nominee is not likely to receive any Republican support. Sounds like petty payback.

With a few exceptions, the overwhelming majority of justices nominated in the Supreme Court’s nearly 233-year history have been white men. What makes his comments extra offensive is the fact there is a general idea of the pool of potential candidates for Biden, some of who have already gone through the Senate confirmation process for a federal judgeship. 

As a white man in politics born during the Jim Crow era, Wicker is a beneficiary of preferential treatment for access to institutions and positions of political power and authority. Shuwaski Young, 

Wicker never considered that the statewide dominance of white elected officials isn’t due to their inherent value or worth but because Black candidates have been intentionally locked out of statewide office. Mississippi has the largest Black population by percentage and has not elected a Black person statewide since 1890. 

Black people have been barred from accessing the traditional pathways that lead to higher office and prestigious judgeships. And when a select few do breakthrough, they often have to work harder and longer than their white colleagues to get even a fraction of the recognition.

Biden’s commitment to nominating a Supreme Court Justice from a pool of highly qualified Black women judges, civil rights lawyers or legal scholars isn’t denigrating the role. It’s a recognition of how the good old boys’ network has continuously overlooked black women for more than two centuries.

Not surprisingly, Wicker was not among the 9 Republicans who supported Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s confirmation in 2009. He also did not support the confirmation of Justice Elena Kagan a year later. But Wicker had no qualms supporting the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who pales in comparison to both Sotomayor and Kagan.

Southern secessionists and their descendants are some of the greatest beneficiaries of affirmative action. Wicker and his colleagues have benefited from a system that systemically disenfranchised Black voters and candidates, clearing the field for whites only in statewide elected positions, including the Senate seat he currently holds.  

While a widely documented Jim Crow-era law was voted down by a majority of Mississippi voters in 2020, there is still a deeply entrenched political system that benefits those who have had access to the halls of power for generations.  

If Wicker is worried about affirmative action programs and not the best-qualified person holding a particular position, he should start with some internal self-reflection. The privilege of growing up white in a state that has systemically repressed and excluded Black political and judicial participation 

Also, herein lies the problem with conceptions of affirmative action as being about letting “lesser” people get access. White people like Wicker hate the idea of affirmative action programs because they are no longer in power. They have to share and are afraid they may someday be outnumbered. 

“They don’t care if they sound hypocritical,” tweeted John Stoehr, founder of The Editorial Board newsletter. “They care about having a reason to vote again Biden’s. If it wasn’t the affirmation action bullshit, it would be some other bullshit. This is what we should say. They don’t care about governing. That is worse than hypocrisy.”

While it’s easy to dismiss Wicker as just being from Mississippi, or another racist white man from the south, the truth is this country’s failure at addressing systemic racial and gender inequality leads people to think it’s ok to assume Black women are left out because they are less qualified.  

Northern elites aren’t better than their southern counterparts; they just do better at putting up a pretense of tolerance. Prioritizing diversity doesn’t mean lowering standards but expanding the representation in positions of power. Black women always rise to the occasion. 

 

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

White GOP Senator Thinks Any Black Woman Biden Nominates Is Just An ‘Affirmative Action’ Pick  was originally published on newsone.com

