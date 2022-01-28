Entertainment News
Conservatives Leave Out Key Facts From Claim That Democrats Didn’t Support Black Woman Judge Nominated By Trump

The senators who voted against confirming Judge Ada Brown were not simply objecting to a Black woman judge but responding to calls from civil rights organizations to block any nominee who declined to "state unequivocally" that Brown v. Board of Education was decided correctly. 

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Conservatives are trying to make anything stick to distract from the upcoming nomination of the nation’s first Black woman Supreme Court justice, bouncing from one talking point to the next. Some have pointed to 13 Democrats voting “no” on the confirmation of a Black woman Trump nominee for a federal judgeship in 2019.

But as per usual, there is more to the story than Democrats blocking a Black woman nominated by Trump. The senators who voted against confirming Judge Ada Brown were not simply objecting to a Black woman judge but responding to calls from civil rights organizations to block any nominee who declined to “state unequivocally” that Brown v. Board of Education was decided correctly.

In an open letter to members of the Senate, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights asked the officials not to confirm 27 Trump nominees if they failed to affirm the value of Brown.

The letter read in part:

All nominees who have refused to state unequivocally that Brown was correctly decided should be given an opportunity to clarify their testimony. And those nominees who cannot bring themselves to affirm a case as vital to the fabric of our democracy and legal order as Brown do not deserve a lifetime appointment as a federal judge. Below is a list of pending judicial nominees who as of the time of this letter have declined to state that Brown v. Board was correctly decided. We urge all senators to uphold the importance of this fundamental civil rights ruling by voting against these nominees unless they clarify their testimony and state unequivocally that Brown was correctly decided. There must be a moral floor for these lifetime appointments to our federal judiciary.

Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta signed the letter in her prior capacity as president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. The request came during the landmark decision’s 65th anniversary week.

At the time, the National Education Association (NEA) also called senators to oppose nominees who declined to endorse Brown. In explaining its stance, the NEA cited an op-ed by Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Ifill called the refusal of nominees to affirm Brown “downright dangerous.”

Confirmed by a vote of 80-13, Brown refused to answer directly about Brown. While Brown acknowledged the importance of Brown in her own ability to attend “an excellent integrated school,” she declined to say whether the Court correctly decided the case definitively.

An article by Bloomberg Law commemorating the 65th anniversary of the landmark case said that nominees could have been trying to avoid a conversation about Roe v. Wade. The article also noted that several nominees invoked Cannon 3A(6), which says judges should not publicly comment on pending cases.

During her testimony, Brown used Cannon 3A(6) to avoid giving a direct answer on the correctness of the Brown decision. But experts say the rule doesn’t apply as there wasn’t a valid challenge to Brown pending in any court.

By comparison, Black women federal judges nominated by Biden last year were confirmed by a much slimmer margin. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed last June by a vote of 53-44. Similarly, Judge Candace Jackson-Akiwumi was confirmed by a vote of 53-40.

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

