MAGA Mutt Kid Rock Drops “We The People” Track, Takes Aim At President Joe Biden

The song is actually some weak sauce but what did anyone expect?

President Trump signs the 'Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act'

Source: Pool / Getty

Kid Rock long switched his allegiance over to all things Donald Trump and MAGA long ago, and now the quasi-rapper and rocker dropped a new track that takes aim at President Joe Biden. The song, “We The People,” sounds exactly like you’re probably thinking and the requisite shot at Dr. Anthony Fauci is predictable as a right hook from Glass Joe.

We really aren’t going to dignify this song further than we need to but if you want a taste of what’s to come, check out what passes for lyrics below.

From “We The People”:

Wear your mask, take your pills

Now a whole generation’s mentally ill

(Hey-yeah) man, f*ck Fauci

(Hey-yeah)

But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town

We gotta act quick, shut our borders down

Joe Biden does, the media embraces

Big Don does it and they call him racist

Also featured in this blazing new track from Mr. Rock is a refrain of “Let’s Go, Brandon,” which roughly translates to “F*ck You, Biden” and yeah, it’s just as silly as it sounds.

We didn’t listen to the song because we love ourselves. But search Kid Rock and “We The People” on your own and report back if you want. Oh yeah, Rock dropped two more MAGA Music Bombs, but we’ll never know what they sound like, so good luck to you, audio thrillseeker.

Photo: Getty

MAGA Mutt Kid Rock Drops “We The People” Track, Takes Aim At President Joe Biden  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close