Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: This Housewife Was Fired From The Bravo Franchise! [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The “Hot Spot” is particularly spicy today, especially with news that Jennie Nguyen, a star from Bravo’s hit reality series The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is now unemployed after recently getting exposed for racist behavior online.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also in today’s roundup is the possibility of Yo Gotti’s upcoming studio album being his last, an update on the legal proceedings between actor Alec Baldwin and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell following the viral shooting tragedy on the set of now-shelved film Rust and details on the upcoming Girls Trip sequel that was officially announced recently by the comedic chick flick’s producer Will Packer.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Let Da Brat break down the “Hot Spot” for you below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: This Housewife Was Fired From The Bravo Franchise! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

The Mysterious Death Of Lauren Smith-Fields: Here Is…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
11 items

Slim Jxmmi’s Girlfriend Responds to Attack Charges….. Calls…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Earl Sweatshirt Poetically Reckons With The Turbulent State…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Queen Latifah Breaks Silence On Former ‘The Equalizer’…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West’s Bipolar Disorder Captured In Upcoming Doc,…

 13 hours ago
03.25.19

The SAT Exam Is Set To Get Shorter…

 13 hours ago
11.11.19

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

 13 hours ago
03.24.19

Lori Harvey Reveals Her Step-By-Step Beauty Routine By…

 13 hours ago
02.07.19

Republican Who Bashed Biden’s ‘SOB’ Insult Forgets Trump’s…

 1 day ago
02.13.19
Close