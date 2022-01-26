Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Reveals Gender Of Baby Monaco + A New Sex Tape Of Ray J & Kim Kardashian?!

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have been the couple at the topic of heavy discussion lately following the birth of their newborn, mainly with people dying to know the gender of Baby Monaco Jenkins.

Well, it’s now been officially revealed and “Gary’s Tea” has all the details!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Another report that’s gone viral over the past few days is the possibility of a second sex tape featuring infamous exes Kim Kardashian and Ray J, which came to a head after her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West intervened to retrieve the laptop where this alleged tape was saved on.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full details on both stories in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Reveals Gender Of Baby Monaco + A New Sex Tape Of Ray J & Kim Kardashian?!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

The Mysterious Death Of Lauren Smith-Fields: Here Is…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
11 items

Slim Jxmmi’s Girlfriend Responds to Attack Charges….. Calls…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Earl Sweatshirt Poetically Reckons With The Turbulent State…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Queen Latifah Breaks Silence On Former ‘The Equalizer’…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Kanye West’s Bipolar Disorder Captured In Upcoming Doc,…

 13 hours ago
03.25.19

The SAT Exam Is Set To Get Shorter…

 13 hours ago
11.11.19

Death Rate Of Black Children Increased By 17%…

 13 hours ago
03.24.19

Lori Harvey Reveals Her Step-By-Step Beauty Routine By…

 13 hours ago
02.07.19

Republican Who Bashed Biden’s ‘SOB’ Insult Forgets Trump’s…

 1 day ago
02.13.19
Close