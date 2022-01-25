Rickey Smiley Morning Show
STORY TIME: Da Brat Reminisces On How She Became Best Friends With Mariah Carey [WATCH]

Our very own Da Brat has a celebrity best friend — scratch that, the celebrity best friend! — who some of you might know by the name Mariah Carey.

We got the Funkdafied co-host to open up about what it’s like being in close cahoots with the “elusive chanteuse,” in addition to sharing a few entertaining and possibly surprising stories regarding their decades-spanning friendship.

From sneaking the pop icon out for a fast food run during her overly-protected days with Tommy Mottola to maneuvering past security and hidden cameras just so they could have a few unmonitored laughs, Brat gives vivid detail on what it was like having a sheltered singer as a bestie throughout the ’90s. We loved this one so much that she might just need to do “Story Time” regularly!

Hear about Da Brat’s longstanding friendship with Mariah Carey below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

STORY TIME: Da Brat Reminisces On How She Became Best Friends With Mariah Carey [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

