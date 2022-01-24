Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DJ Khaled Gifts Kanye West Rare Air Jordan 3’s, Working On Music Too

No more left, so don't even ask.

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Khaled x Kanye West Air Jordan 3

Source: @djkhaled / Instagram

Kanye West and DJ Khaled have been in the studio working on what surely is a future smash hit (we’ll let you decide if there’s sarcasm there). Perhaps more importantly, Khaled hooked his homie Ye up with a very rare pair of Air Jordan 3’s.

Of course, the gifting had to be shared on social media or else it wouldn’t have actually happened.

The kicks in question are the blue Father Of Asahd x Air Jordan 3’s that Khaled officially cooked up with Jordan Brand. As Khaled repeatedly says, only 100 were made, and he also noted that he doesn’t have any left in the caption of the video.

Recently, Ye through sneakerheads for a loop when he shared a pic of the Jumpman logo and an old social media post from Michael Jordan’s son Marcus suggesting he, Air Jordan, Khaled and Yeezy sit down for a meeting. Speculation immediately regarding what could be going down, especially considering Ye’s connection to adidas, began running rampant.

While Khaled was kitted in some green Air Jordan 4’s, Ye was rocking those big ass Red Wing boots. That is all.

 

DJ Khaled Gifts Kanye West Rare Air Jordan 3’s, Working On Music Too  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Pastor Curtis Keith Bankston Accused Of Trapping 8…

 2 hours ago
10.26.18
5 items

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products That Should Be On…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Will Packer Confirms That ‘Girls Trip 2’ Is…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

British Vogue Gets Backlash On Feb 2022 Cover…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

50 Cent Teams Up With Mona Scott-Young To…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

DJ Khaled Gifts Kanye West Rare Air Jordan…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Kandi Burruss Serves Drama In New Spinoff ‘Kandi…

 8 hours ago
04.22.17

The Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour, Blame COVID

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Secretary Deb Haaland Sees Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill As…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Republican Legislator Who Once Challenged Legitimacy Of The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Close