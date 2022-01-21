LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith ages 23 and 32 appeared in court Wednesday, January 19th in Shelby County, Memphis to be formally charged for their suspected roles in the murder of Young Dolph who’s legal name is Adolph Thorton Jr.

The two appeared before Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee. Both were indicted on first degree murder charges as well as property theft over $10,0000, convicted felon in possession of a firearm attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. They are both being held without bond inside of the Shelby County Jail and their next appearance in Court is scheduled for January 28th. The third suspect, Shaundale Barnett, age 26 is expected to be formally charged within the coming weeks. Barnett was arrested with Johnson on January 11th in Indiana and will be facing charges for being an accessory to a crime. It is believed that he helped Johnson evade capture after the murder.

Johnson and Smith both denied a public defender and said that they would prefer to hire their own lawyers as representation during the case. Thorton was shot and killed inside a local bakery while visiting his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

WATCH: Two Suspects In Young Dolph’s Murder Case Appear In Court was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: