The Undressing Room
HomeThe Undressing Room

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Caught Up” | Episode 51

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Another day, another Kanye West meltdown. This time, it involves a birthday party. The ladies undress who they think was wrong in this situation. Next up, they get into the viral story of the week that involves a married man getting caught up on Instagram and TikTok, and his frustrated wife.

The Final Question To Undress got real! What do women bring to the table?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s about time to update that closet! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to check out Lore’l and Eva’s Winter picks to get you through the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Caught Up” | Episode 51  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Raekwon Teams With Diadora And Foot Locker To…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Got ‘Em: N.Y. AG Letitia James Details Patterns…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Kathy Taylor & Tony Grant Of ‘The Temptations’…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Chuck D To Debut New ‘Songs That Shook…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Body-Ody-Ody…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Morehouse College Develops New Institute To Study Issues…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Is Pete Davidson Running Scared After Kanye’s Threatening…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

JAY-Z & Meek Mill Lead Push To Block…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
Close