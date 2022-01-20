Is Pete Davidson Running Scared After Kanye’s Threatening ‘Eazy’ Diss, Or Nah?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Last week, we reported that Kanye West and The Game collaborated on their new track, “Eazy,” which included a not-so-subtle diss directed towards comedian and Kim Kardashian’s new boo, Pete Davidson.

“God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Yeezus rapped.

So now there’s the question of how serious Ye is about Pete catching the bleached blonde fade and how Davidson has responded to the threatening line in Kanye’s song.

Well, an inside source has told Page Six that Davidson isn’t running scared from no Kanye and that he actually “thinks it’s totally hilarious.”

“Not just that—he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it,” the source continued.

Page Six noted that last week, “West also took aim at the comedian in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, in which he claimed that Kardashian prevented him from entering her home with their kids because Davidson was there.” But a source close to Kardashian told the publication that “Pete has yet to be introduced to Kim’s kids, and it’s widely known that whenever he visits her in LA, he stays at a hotel in Beverly Hills where she’s been spotted with him.”

So it appears that Kim’s new “him” is living in Kanye’s head rent-free—which only means Kanye knows where Pete lives.

Look: I’m just saying, Kanye West’s obsession with his ex has been well-documented. Despite the Donda rapper supposedly being in a new-but-serious relationship with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, he still appears to be chasing after Kim who he bought a house right across the street from and he has also begged her to run back to him from the stage. So even if Davidson is secure that Kanye’s diss was just an idle threat, it’s entirely possible that Ye actually intends to beat his a**.

But also, are we sure Davidson isn’t afraid?

I ask because another source reportedly told Radar Online that, while Davidson isn’t worried about Kanye, he is worried about Kanye stans.

“His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them,” the source said. “That’s why Pete is now using security. Until recently Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim is a totally different level of fame.”

That’s interesting since Page Six spoke to another source that said Davidson is actually reveling in all the new attention his new partner is giving him and that “the whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer.”

OK, but is you scared, or nah?

