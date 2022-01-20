Kathy Taylor & Tony Grant Of ‘The Temptations’ Joins Houston Gospel Stage Play, ‘Soul Purpose’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

‘Soul Purpose’, the musical stage play is coming back to Houston, Texas adding gospel singer Kathy Taylor and the new lead singer of ‘The Temptations’ Tony Grant to the cast. Creator, writer, producer, and Church Star Awards “Best Stage Play of the Year” Recipient Chericia Curtis shared that the holy spirit led her to the additions to the cast and the story of ‘Soul Purpose.’

According to the press release, “the ‘Soul Purpose’ stage play is a story of courage, strength, faith, perseverance, empowerment, and inspiration told vividly through the lives of five unstoppable and courageous African American women. Each woman has a unique struggle, yet by building a strong relationship and an unbreakable sisterhood, the spiritual connection between them is one that proves where two or more stand together chains are broken, mountains are moved, and prayers are answered. The five women realize that their challenges, pain, and struggles do not define them. Their journey of faith and hope lead them to their soul’s purpose despite their personal trials and tribulations.”

“Soul Purpose isn’t just a play, it’s an experience that will touch the heart and soul of every audience member.” says show creator Chericia Curtis.”Audience members will be able to see mirror images of themselves through the lives of these powerful women, and immediately connect with the essence of their souls. If anyone has ever felt lost, alone, afraid, hopeless or like giving up, Soul Purpose will encourage them to keep trusting in God and inspire them to keep pushing onward and upward with undeniable excitement in search of their soul’s purpose.”

Along with the stage play, Kathy Taylor shares her inspiration behind starting her innovative jewelry line and the new music she has on the way. Tony Grant also talks about music and explains how he joined the legendary group ‘The Temptations’ and how he came the lead singer.

‘Soul Purpose’ will kick off in Houston, Texas at the Wortham Theater on January 28th & 29th, and Beaumont, Texas, January 30th at the Julie Rogers Theater, 2022. There are plans for more locations in the spring.

Hear how the play is changing lives, the stellar cast got together, and the message the creator hopes fans receive. Tickets available at https://SoulPurposeStageplay.com

