Dr. Collier Shares An Update On How To Receive At-Home COVID-19 Tests For Free [WATCH]

Dr. Collier Shares An Update On How To Receive At-Home COVID-19 Tests For Free

Foxy 107.1-104.3
CLOSE

Dr. Collier makes his weekly stop by the show for another edition of “Health Update,” this time providing helpful information and also taking calls in regards to the new at-home COVID-19 test that are being mailed out to households for free.

For anyone with apprehensions on the effectiveness of at-home test for coronavirus, Doc C is definitely here to assure whether the results are trustworthy. He also gives us a step-by-step breakdown of how to register for the free tests — it only takes two minutes! — which does come with some stipulations that are worth keeping in mind.

Get all the info when it comes to at-home COVID-19 tests in today’s “Health Update With Dr. Collier” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Dr. Collier Shares An Update On How To Receive At-Home COVID-19 Tests For Free was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

