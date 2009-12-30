CLOSE
Probe Into Airline Terror Attack Released

The San'a Institute for the Arabic Language in San'a, Yemen is seen, where Nigerian terror suspect Abdulmutallab studied Arabic in August.

The Dutch government is releasing results of its investigation into the failed Christmas Day terror attack on a U.S.-bound airliner that took off from Amsterdam.

Interior Minister Guusje Ter Horst is holding a press conference Wednesday to outline a probe into how 23-year-old Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab managed to board the Northwest Airlines flightto Detroit from Nigeria by way of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

A preliminary Dutch investigation has said that all security checks were correctly carried out in Amsterdam before the flight left and American authorities cleared the passenger list that included Abdulmutallab’s name.

Abdulmutallab smuggled explosives onto the plane but failed to successfully detonate them.

