With over 15 years in the game, R&B icon Ne-Yo has blessed us with some of the most timeless soul hits in the recent era of contemporary music. That’s why it made perfect sense for the veteran crooner to host the 2022 Urban One Honors airing next week.

We spoke with the GOOD MAN hitmaker to get his personal take on what it was like to host the award ceremony, in addition to upcoming projects in music and possibly film.

Ne-Yo also spoke briefly on his collab with late R&B legend Aaliyah that’s set to appear on her upcoming posthumous album Unstoppable. In addition to that, he also explains how his wife Crystal helped to inspire the new single, “Stay Down,” and whether or not we’ll see him in another movie sometime soon — maybe a Marvel flick, perhaps?

Listen to our conversation with Ne-Yo below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and be sure to tune into the 2022 Urban One Honors airing this Monday, January 17, on TV One at 8PM/7PM C:

Ne-Yo Explains Why YOU Should Watch The 2022 Urban One Honors On Monday, January 17 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

