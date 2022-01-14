Local
List Of Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events

Join in as we celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday and throughout the weekend.  Here is a list of events that you participate in.

 

Friday, January 14, 2022

MLK Dreamfest — “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone” (Performance)

7:30 pm | $23.00-27.00 | Cary Arts Center

Saturday, January 15, 2022

MLK Dreamfest — African American Heroes and Sheroes (Performance)

11:00 am | $8.00 | Cary Arts Center

Youth-planned MLK Day event in Carrboro

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

MLK Dreamfest — Selma (Film)

5:00 pm | $5.59

MLK Dreamfest — MLK/FBI (film)

7:30 pm | $5.59 | The Cary Theater

Sunday, January 16, 2022

MLK Dreamfest — I Am Not Your Negro (Film)

2:00 pm | FREE | The Cary Theater

MLK Dreamfest — Interfaith MLK Service

3:30 pm | FREE | Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cary

 

 

Monday, January 17, 2022

Northern Orange Dr. MLK, Jr. Parade

9:00 am | FREE | Efland Cheeks Elementary School

MLK March and Celebration

10:15 am | FREE | St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church

Northern Orange Dr. MLK, Jr. Commemoration Event

11:00 am | FREE | Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hurdle Mills

King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday at Chavis Park

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | John Chavis Memorial Park (Raleigh)

MLK Dreamfest Day of Service on Good Hope Farm

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Good Hope Farm, Cary

Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive Celebration

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Durham Central Park

Free concert by North Carolina Chamber Music Institute for MLK Day

7:30 pm | FREE | Church of the Nativity, Raleigh

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

MLK Lecture and Awards Ceremony

6:30 pm | FREE | Carolina Union

Saturday, January 29, 2022

21st Annual African American Cultural Celebration with NC Museum of History (online event)

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

source:  Trianglonthecheap.com

List Of Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events  was originally published on thelightnc.com

