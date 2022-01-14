Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

J.J. Hairston Debuts “Thankful” & Shares His Journey To Becoming A Pastor During The Pandemic [INTERVIEW]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Grammy nominated singer & great friend to the show Pastor J.J. Hairston joined Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell this morning to not only debut his new song, “Thankful”.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

His testimony about his new song is something that can resinate with many of our listeners, as he details what how the past few years specifically inspired him to create this new record.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After sharing his new song, the Grammy nominated singer shares his story about recently becoming a Pastor during the pandemic. Starting back in 2019, he details his trials and tribulations that he overcame, and now, they are on the way to celebrating their one year anniversary!

Listen to the full interview with J.J. and Erica and be sure to check out his new song, “Thankful”, which is available now on all digital outlets!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

J.J. Hairston Debuts “Thankful” & Shares His Journey To Becoming A Pastor During The Pandemic [INTERVIEW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Cardi B Testifies In Libel Trial After Lawsuit…

 2 hours ago
10.01.12

Deon Lendore, Former Olympic Track Star and Texas…

 3 hours ago
11.11.12

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Call It Quits…

 23 hours ago
04.10.12

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

 23 hours ago
04.19.12

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Nelly Responds To Woman Who Claims She Returned…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Announce Divorce After…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Once Again, A White High School Student Gets…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Black Conservative Banned From ‘Free Speech’ Right-Wing Social…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In…

 2 days ago
03.12.11
Close