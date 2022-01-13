The Undressing Room
HomeThe Undressing Room

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: “You Talk Too Much” | Episode 50

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

For the love of Tupac! Everyone is talking too much this week. Eva and Lore’l break down Tupac’s love of women based on a recent Yo-Yo interview. They’ll also undress Ari Fletcher’s comments that may have gotten her fired by Rihanna. Plus, there’s a new dating trend, hard-balling. Are you with it?

The Final Question To Undress got real! You may be attracting the wrong person.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

We’ve updated our closet! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to check out our Winter picks to get you through the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

 

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: “You Talk Too Much” | Episode 50  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

Nelly Responds To Woman Who Claims She Returned…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Announce Divorce After…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Once Again, A White High School Student Gets…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Black Conservative Banned From ‘Free Speech’ Right-Wing Social…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In…

 1 day ago
03.12.11

Jay-Z & Team ROC Client Being Denied Compassionate…

 1 day ago
04.30.11
15 items

Legendary Poet Maya Angelou Becomes 1st Black Woman…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Steve Harvey Sparks Cancel Culture Debate After Saying…

 1 day ago
04.29.11

Woman Claims She Only Received $100 After Returning…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Close