There’s an URGENT need for blood DONATIONS and we NEED your help!

Give January 12th/Wednesday/TODAY in the ABC11 Together Blood Drive with the American Red Cross, Radio One Raleigh, and Univision.

It’s safe and it’s life-saving!

Sign up at redcross.org/RadioOne

