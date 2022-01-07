Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Collier Gives Ways To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19 At Work [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

As we all continue to try and stay healthy during this ongoing global pandemic, our good friend of the show Dr. Collier lends a few tips for today’s “Health Update” on how to avoid catching COVID-19 in the workplace.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From investing in an air filter that can sit discretely on your desk to staying dosed up on vitamin D, Collier is making sure you can get your monthly check without having to risk contracting one of the many new variants of coronavirus. If you’re blessed to be employed, which unfortunately not everyone can say at the moment, make sure to tune in to what the doc has to say today.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Help yourself stay safe out there by checking out the latest “Health Update” with Dr. Collier on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Dr. Collier Gives Ways To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19 At Work [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Sidney Poitier Dead at 94, First Black Man…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Premiere: James Fortune Releases A Video For His…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Lupita Nyong’o Had To Conquer Her Fear Of…

 2 days ago
07.22.08

Length Check: Sha’Carri Richardson Flaunts A Head Full…

 2 days ago
01.29.08

Yung Baby Tate Defends Herself Against Trolls Who…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Podcast Host Accused Of Disrespecting Black Women Guests…

 4 days ago
01.17.07

Black Don’t Crack: Pharrell Williams’ Youthful Glow Dissected…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Couple Goals: 10 Times Jordyn Woods & Karl…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Cardi B. Claims A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

 5 days ago
12.24.06
Close