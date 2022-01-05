Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: SWV’s Coko Was Stranded On I-95 For 10 Hours In The DMV’s Snowstorm [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The recent snowstorm in the DMV affected many commuters on Interstate 95, including R&B veteran Coko from the iconic girl group SWV.

That along with news on the fate of Andy Cohen’s NYE hosting duties and another celeb COVID diagnosis round out today’s “Hot Spot” report.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Seasoned nighttime talk show host Jimmy Fallon recently announced that he’s contracted COVID-19, adding to the many that are catching coronavirus at a rapid rate due to the growing number of variants being discovered. Thankfully after suffering mild symptoms he’ll soon be returning back to television, which is also the case for Cohen after it was confirmed that he’ll return to host the CNN New Year’s Eve celebration after his viral intoxicated tirade while ringing in 2022.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full stories now in the “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: SWV’s Coko Was Stranded On I-95 For 10 Hours In The DMV’s Snowstorm [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Yung Baby Tate Defends Herself Against Trolls Who…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Podcast Host Accused Of Disrespecting Black Women Guests…

 1 day ago
01.17.07

Black Don’t Crack: Pharrell Williams’ Youthful Glow Dissected…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Couple Goals: 10 Times Jordyn Woods & Karl…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Cardi B. Claims A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

 2 days ago
12.24.06

Lizzo Flaunts Her Curves For The Gram In…

 2 days ago
12.15.06
17 items

How Celebrities Entered 2022: Lit AF Celebrations &…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

As Marco Rubio Downplays Concern Over Rising COVID-19…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

13 Years After Oscar Grant’s Killing And Injustice…

 4 days ago
08.29.05
Close