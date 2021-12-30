You Might Be Eligible For Grant If Your Business Lost Money During Pandemic

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Business Recovery Grant Program will issue a one-time payment to an eligible North Carolina business that experienced a significant economic loss due to COVID-19. The application period closes January 31, 2022. MORE DETAILS HERE

Two types of grants will be available to an eligible business that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic:

A hospitality grant will be available to an eligible arts, entertainment, and recreation business, as well as eligible accommodation and food service business such as a hotel, restaurant, and bar (NAICS codes 71 and 72).

A reimbursement grant will be available to an eligible business not classified in NAICS Code 71 and 72 that did not receive funding from other relief programs including Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Job Retention Grant, and EIDL Advance.

Watch an informational video

Grant Amount

The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. NCDOR will reduce grant amounts if the total amount of grants requested exceeds the maximum amount of funds authorized for the for Business Recovery Grant by the state of North Carolina.

Payments

Grant amounts will be determined at the conclusion of the application period. All payments will be made by check, mailed to the address provided by the respective business once the amounts are determined after the application period closes.

10 Stylish Black Celebrity Couples Who Were Goals In 2021 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Stylish Black Celebrity Couples Who Were Goals In 2021 1. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Ciara and Russell Wilson Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Cardi B and Offset Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Beyoncé and Jay Z Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. President Barack Obama and Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Stylish Black Celebrity Couples Who Were Goals In 2021 10 Stylish Black Celebrity Couples Who Were Goals In 2021 [caption id="attachment_3456864" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jamie McCarthy/MG21 / Getty[/caption] What's better than a fashionable celebrity? A fashionable celebrity and their equally fashionable boo! Now y'all know we love a good celebrity sighting, but a celebrity couple sighting that involves swanky fashion served by both parties gets us even more excited. There's something about Black, stylish couples that just do it for us, and there are certain celebrity couples that hit that mark each time this year. From Rihanna and ASAP Rocky to Cardi B and Offset, our favorite Black celebrity couples had their foots on our necks during 2021, and we couldn't get enough of their excellence. Almost every time we logged on Instagram, one of these couples were absolutely giving us life, and we can't go into 2022 without paying homage to their modish union. So without further ado, dive into the 2021 Stylish Black Couple recap below and be prepared to gush all over again.

