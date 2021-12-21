LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat gives off vintage vibes on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine’s January issue. The singer/rapper took us back to the Donna Summer era with her long wavy hair and her Alexandre Vauthier jeweled look, styled by Brett Alan Nelson.

In the issue, Doja Cat opens up about 11 things that most people don’t know about her, her new album, Planet Her, and how she balances her personal life and work. When discussing some of the facts that most people would be surprised to know, Doja let her audience in on one of her beauty secrets. The artist revealed that her favorite skin-care brand is Tatcha. She only uses this brand for her skin, and she is a huge fan of their camellia cleansing oil and Essence boosting treatment.

Also in the issue, Doja reveals that she regrets the frivolous comments she made on her IG Live about the COVID situation when it first surfaced. She stated, “That was just a way to lighten the mood,” she says. “It wasn’t something to make light of, and I guess I didn’t see the immensity of it and how dangerous it’s been and devastating. I think it was me just being like a dumb fucking idiot on Live.”

To check out the rest of the interview, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Doja Cat Collaborates With BH Cosmetics For Her Very Own Makeup Collection

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’

Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed

Doja Cat Covers Rolling Stone’s January Issue In An Alexandre Vauthier Jeweled Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: