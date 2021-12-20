Entertainment News
Lizzo’s Glowing Fresh Face Has Fans Wondering What Her Skincare Routine Is

Lizzo's face card never gets revoked, ever.

Lizzo Performs Live From Miami Beach At The Platinum Studio For American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 Performance

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Lizzo’s face card never declines, ever. The Rumors singer showed off a fresh face on her Instagram stories, and it has her followers asking her to drop that skincare routine.

The Shade Room posted a clip of Lizzo’s clear, flawless skin to their account and the fans flocked to the comment section to gush over her beauty.

User uzoamaka_a wrote, “The skincare routine is not letting y’all get under her skin. I absolutely love it for her!❤❤❤

User __bycham followed up with, “Being UNBOTHERED is her skin care routine ✨❤

User contactlogicpro said, “Lizzo always come through with the natural glow 😍

Needless to say, Lizzo may have to do a skincare tutorial for the masses. I’m inclined to believe that the secret to her healthy glow is lots of water, self-love, and a healthy does of minding her business. I’m sure she uses a strong face cleanser and moisturizer too.

With all of the celebrities dropping skincare lines, Lizzo could definitely thrive in this lane. She has the formula to build a beauty empire between her glowing skin, infectious confidence, and bubbly personality. Just a thought, sis.

What do you think? Would you want Lizzo’s skincare routine?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

