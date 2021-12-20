Entertainment News
‘LHHATL’ Star Sierra Gates Opens Up About Dealing With Adult ADHD

Sierra Gates took to Instagram to share her experience dealing with adult ADHD, saying "adult ADHD plucked every lash off including my own attached to it."

Sierra Gates

Earlier today, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Sierra Gates took to Instagram to open up about her experience with adult ADHD. In an Instagram story post, the reality star shared a picture of her eyelashes that she held in the palm of her hand, explaining to fans that her ADHD led her to pluck all of her eyelashes off.

“Adult ADHD plucked every lash off including my own attached to it,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

 

Sierra’s posts comes just days after singer SZA opened up about her own dealings with adult ADHD on social media, taking to Twitter to explain how difficult it is to have when nobody has empathy or understands. “Having un medicated adult adhd is REALLY f****** hard and absolutely nobody has empathy for it cause we all grown and busy,” she tweeted and continued saying, “I be ready to tap OUT .”

SZA’s confession was well received by her social media followers as many replied to the R&B crooner’s tweet with their words of encouragement and support with some opening up about their personalized experiences with the mental condition as well.

According to the Mayo Clinic, adult ADHD is short for adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and is a mental health condition that makes it difficult to pay attention. Symptoms can include trouble focusing, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.

Don’t miss… 

Sierra Gates Is Giving Aspiring Beauty Bosses The Blueprint To Entrepreneurial Success

