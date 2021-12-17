The Roots Bassist Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard Passes Away At 62

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, longtime member and bassist of the Hip-Hop band, The Roots passed away on Thursday at the age of 62.
“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard,” said in a statement posted to Twitter. “May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you.”
His wife, Stephanie Hubbard told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he was living with blood cancer for years. She said that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2007 and had been in remission until last month. She shared that she had taken her husband to the Lankenau Medical Center in West Philadelphia, on “Wednesday night after he was suddenly unable to move despite being energetic the day before.”
She was unable to stay with him due to COVID-19 regulations in the hospital and received the news that he passed the next day.
“I was called to the hospital. They told me what had happened, that he had passed. I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him,” she said.
Hubbard started with the group in 1993 and recorded seven albums before departing in 2007 after being diagnosed with cancer.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
1. 1. Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant
Source:WENN
1 of 82
2.
2 of 82
3. Lee Elder, professional golfer, 87
Source:Getty
3 of 82
4. Antwain Fowler, internet celebrity, 6
4 of 82
5. Young Dolph, rapper, 36
Source:Getty
5 of 82
6. Colin Powell, first Black US secretary of state, 84
Source:Getty
6 of 82
7. W. Sterling Cary, first African American to lead National Council of Churches, 94
7 of 82
8. Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band co-founder, 73
Source:Getty
8 of 82
9. Jovita Moore, broadcast TV news anchor, 53
Source:Getty
9 of 82
10. Melvin van Peebles, filmmaker and movie director, 89
Source:WENN
10 of 82
11. Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, comedian and actor, 56
11 of 82
12. Michael K. Williams, actor, 54
Source:Getty
12 of 82
13. Jacob Desvarieux, guitarist, 65
Source:Getty
13 of 82
14. Fuquan Johnson, comedian, 42
Source:Getty
14 of 82
15. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66
Source:Getty
15 of 82
16. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53
Source:Getty
16 of 82
17. Steve “Zumbi” Gaines, rapper, 49
Source:Getty
17 of 82
18. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis’ godson, 26
Source:Getty
18 of 82
19. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86
Source:Getty
19 of 82
20. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
20 of 82
21. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99
Source:Getty
21 of 82
22. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57
Source:WENN
22 of 82
23. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75
Source:Getty
23 of 82
24. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64
Source:Getty
24 of 82
25. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24
Source:Getty
25 of 82
26. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
26 of 82
27. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99
Source:Twitter
27 of 82
28. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
28 of 82
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
29. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81
Source:Getty
29 of 82
30. Samuel Wright, actor, 74
Source:Getty
30 of 82
31. Chi Modu, photographer, 54
Source:Getty
31 of 82
32. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79
Source:Getty
32 of 82
33. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74
Source:Getty
33 of 82
34. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80
Source:Getty
34 of 82
35. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102
Source:Getty
35 of 82
36. Pervis Staples, singer, 85
Source:Getty
36 of 82
37. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88
Source:Getty
37 of 82
38. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
38 of 82
39. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57
Source:Getty
39 of 82
40. Antron Pippen, 33
40 of 82
41. Black Rob, rapper, 51
Source:Getty
41 of 82
42. Gerren Taylor, model, 30
Source:WENN
42 of 82
43. DMX, rapper, actor, 50
Source:Getty
43 of 82
44. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47
Source:Getty
44 of 82
45. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84
Source:Getty
45 of 82
46. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64
Source:Kansas City Public Library
46 of 82
47. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99
Source:Getty
47 of 82
48. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actor
Source:Getty
48 of 82
49. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86
Source:Getty
49 of 82
50. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 81
50 of 82
51. Reggie Warren, singer, 52
Source:Getty
51 of 82
52. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
52 of 82
53. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
53 of 82
54. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66
Source:Getty
54 of 82
55. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95
Source:Getty
55 of 82
56. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31
Source:Instagram
56 of 82
57. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36
Source:The Atlanta Voice
57 of 82
58. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59
Source:Getty
58 of 82
59. Jahmil French, actor, 28
Source:Getty
59 of 82
60. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73
Source:Getty
60 of 82
61. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81
Source:Getty
61 of 82
62. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61
Source:William H. Hampton
62 of 82
63. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38
Source:GoFundMe
63 of 82
64. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90
Source:WENN
64 of 82
65. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52
Source:Getty
65 of 82
66. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38
Source:Getty
66 of 82
67. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85
Source:Getty
67 of 82
68. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
68 of 82
69. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37
Source:facebook
69 of 82
70. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76
Source:Getty
70 of 82
71. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67
Source:Getty
71 of 82
72. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67
Source:Getty
72 of 82
73. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52
Source:Getty
73 of 82
74. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89
Source:Getty
74 of 82
75. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96
Source:Getty
75 of 82
76. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86
Source:Getty
76 of 82
77. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62
Source:Getty
77 of 82
78. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52
Source:Getty
78 of 82
79. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55
Source:Getty
79 of 82
80. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
80 of 82
81. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59
Source:Getty
81 of 82
82. Floyd Little, football legend, 78
Source:Getty
82 of 82
W. Sterling Cary, a minister who became the first African American to lead the National Council of Churches and who used his pulpit for decades in pursuit of racial and social justice, died Nov. 14 at his home in Flossmoor, Ill. He was 94.😢 pic.twitter.com/YemV7hkFA6— Sumner (@diamondlass99) November 18, 2021
Actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson's widow question fans’ and friends’ loyalties to her husband after his GoFundMe campaign gets meager donations.https://t.co/04j7XzRlmX pic.twitter.com/9CAbVBpGfD— NewsOne (@newsone) September 22, 2021
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
The Roots Bassist Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard Passes Away At 62 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com