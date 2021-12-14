Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Sherri Shepherd Misses Hosting The Wendy Williams Show Due To Emergency Surgery [WATCH]

Today’s celebrity update in “Gary’s Tea” brings us some upsetting news regarding media maven Sherri Shepherd, and it’s even having an effect on her future as fan-favorite fill-in host on The Wendy Williams Show as the titular star recovers from her own medical setback.

Shepherd reportedly had to undergo surgery due to appendicitis, and Gary lets us know how his Dish Nation friend is holding up and what it also means for those who were expecting her to have a permanent seat in Wendy’s famous purple chair. Recent rumors have many believing that Williams may be gone for good, so let’s just hope Shepherd doesn’t suffer the same fate and the show ends up disappearing completely.

Get the full story in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Gary's Tea: Sherri Shepherd Misses Hosting The Wendy Williams Show Due To Emergency Surgery [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

