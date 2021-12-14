Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Is Black Tony Trying To Put His Dog On Birth Control!? [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

We’ve all heard stories about dogs getting loose, but barely do we hear about a dog actually being loose.

Of course, only Black Tony would be at the center of such a “provocative” predicament!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Apparently, our man Black Tony has a female dog in the family that doesn’t know how to stay out of more than one dog house in the neighborhood — her 17 puppies that each have different dog daddies speaks for itself. With more on the way after a new canine moved in recently, let’s just say Tony deserved the day off to handle all that family drama going in his household.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Prepare to laugh either at or with Black Tony on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Why Is Black Tony Trying To Put His Dog On Birth Control!? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Darling Hair Extensions…

 4 hours ago
04.28.95

LL Cool J Honored With His Own Statue…

 6 hours ago
02.21.95

Stevie J Was Kicked Off A Flight In…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Coachella Removes Travis Scott From 2022 Festival

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
19 items

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Black Don’t Crack: Angela Bassett’s Age Stumps Comedians…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

New Edition Announces “The Culture Tour” With Charlie…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Express Yourself: Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent For…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Communities Across Kentucky Come Together To Lend A…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Chris Brown is Allegedly Expecting Third Child

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Close