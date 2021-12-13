Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jini Thornton Explains How To Avoid Credit Card Scammers During The Holidays [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

If you’ve been a victim of credit card scamming, then you’re not alone. Credit card scammers are on the rise with almost $148 million in gift card scams reported by consumers. Scammers are stealing money by using gift cards, reaching out to customers via phone call or text message, or using Venmo.

Jini Thornton is reminding listeners of safe practices to remember during this holiday season to protect yourself and your money against credit card fraud.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Best Revenge is Your Paper: 5 Side Hustles For Women To Make Money

5 photos Launch gallery

Best Revenge is Your Paper: 5 Side Hustles For Women To Make Money

Continue reading Best Revenge is Your Paper: 5 Side Hustles For Women To Make Money

Best Revenge is Your Paper: 5 Side Hustles For Women To Make Money

We all desire to make a little extra cash to splurge on a bigger goal we are looking to achieve. A side hustle can make those goals a bit easier to achieve, especially when you’re having fun! Most times we overthink we could be a side hustle and it’s really utilizing our natural talents or taking the time to learn about something we have a desire to learn about. Below you will find seven side hustles that you can make money from to save up for that new car, vacation or shoes you have been wanting for a while now!

Jini Thornton Explains How To Avoid Credit Card Scammers During The Holidays [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

Chris Brown is Allegedly Expecting Third Child

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae, Beyoncé, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo And…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Former Boston Teacher Wins $1.7 Million Jury Award…

 24 hours ago
12.17.94

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Free Mutulu Campaign Celebrates Human Rights Day With…

 3 days ago
06.10.93

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Atlanta “Water Boys” May Soon Come To An…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Lamar Odom Says He’s ‘Free’ Of Drugs, Porn…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Breaking: Verdict Announced In Jussie Smollett Trial

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Instagram Is Finally Returning Your Feed To Chronological…

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Close