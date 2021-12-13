Issa Rae, Beyoncé, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo And More Are Nominated For A 2022 Golden Globe Award

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 79th annual Golden Globe nominations are in, and we are excited that some of our favorite Black celebrities made the list. The prestigious Golden Globe Awards recognizes the best in both television and film, and these Black actors and actresses all bring their “A game” when it comes to their craft.

If you’re a fan of the colorful television series Pose then you already know actor Billy Porter brings the heat in his role as Pray Tell. Mr. Porter is in the running for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama. The show Pose is also up for Best Television Series, Drama. The lovely Uzo Aduba is up for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her role in In Treatment as Dr. Brooke Taylor. Our girl Issa Rae is coming for her Golden Globe award (and rightfully so) for Best Actresses in a Television Series, Musical/Comedy for her role as herself in Insecure, and Cynthia Erivo is right on Issa’s heels for the Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for her dynamic performance as Aretha Franklin in the series Genius: Aretha.

We have a few OG’s that made the 2022 Gold Globe nominations list such as Tracee Ellis Ross who is nominated in the same category as Issa Rae for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical/Comedy Series for her role as Rainbow Johnson in the popular television sitcom Black-ish and her on-camera husband Andre Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson, who is nominated for Best Television Actor, Musical/Comedy Series. Denzel Washington and Will Smith compete for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama with Will up for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard and Denzel as Macbeth in The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Other Black nominees include Beyonce’ Knowles-Carter and Jennifer Hudson who are both up for an award for Best Original Song, Motion Picture.

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae, Beyoncé, Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo And More Are Nominated For A 2022 Golden Globe Award was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: