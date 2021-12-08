Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley’s Mom Reminiscences On Christmas With Him As A Child [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

There’s nothing like the holidays to get people reminiscing on the good ol’ days, and Rickey immediately was brought back to some of his best Christmas memories while growing up in the projects after listening to “Silent Night” by The Temptations.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rickey was so moved by the tunes that he actually got Momma Carolita on the line to co-sign some of his truly hilarious Christmas stories. From a drunk family friend that knocked over the tree to the funniest explanation on how Santa delivered presents to the projects, this segment in particular proved to be equally as heartwarming as much as it was hilarious.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get some laughs in as we head into the holidays on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Rickey Smiley’s Mom Reminiscences On Christmas With Him As A Child [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

5 Times Naomi Oksaka Gave Us Hair Inspiration

 1 day ago
01.01.70

DOJ Files Suit Challenging Texas’ Redistricting Plans Citing…

 2 days ago
03.24.91

November Jobs Report Falls Short of Expectations, The…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Tribeca Fall Preview: "Love Life"

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Cardi B Advocates For Black Women (Allegedly) Being…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Mary J. Blige Releases New Music Video, ‘Good…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

HBCU Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Model Monday: Arielle Van-Mballa Used A Powerpoint To…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Mississippi Governor Challenged On His ‘Culture Of Life’…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close