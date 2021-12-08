Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week Marcus Jordan

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Call on the Name” was birthed from being a survivor of COVID-19. Listen in as Melissa Wade talks with new artist Marcus Jordan about his new song, his journey and testimony.

Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan’s musical journey began at the age of seven, when he discovered his God-given gift of playing the piano. With no formal lessons, he was able to develop his skills in singing, songwriting, and playing the organ and keyboard by serving various churches and quartet groups across Houston and surrounding cities.

In 2007, he was afforded the opportunity to be a part of the house band of Music World Entertainment, playing behind artists such as Solange Knowles and IB3. He then transitioned from treating music as a hobby, to learning how to operate as a business and become a professional in the music industry. In 2009, Marcus released his first EP, entitled I Can, and began performing at various churches and events.

In January of 2018, Marcus released his first album, I Will Bless the Lord, with the leading single You are Here. His second single, I Will Bless the Lord, charted at number 58 on the Gospel Nielsen BDS chart. In March of 2019, he presented at the 34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Pre-Telecast in Las Vegas. In July of 2019, he performed live on the Sirius XM Ford Stage at the 25th Essence Festival in New Orleans, followed by an interview by Sirius XM’s Meta Washington. Also in 2019, Marcus won 3 Voices of Gospel Music Awards, including Traditional Single of the year for I Will Bless the Lord, and Artist of the Year. His third single, Give God the Glory, reached Number 1 on Nielsen BDS Internet Gospel Radio Panel! Marcus’ single “I Can” reached Number 1 on the Urban Influencer chart.

Marcus Jordan is a COVID-19 survivor who almost died from COVID-19, spending two weeks in ICU in January 2021. Even though his circumstances brought uncertainty, his trust in God never failed. Marcus released his sophomore album, Call on the Name, on June 22, 2021, which debut at #3 on the iTunes Top 40 US Christian & Gospel Album. Marcus’ lead single “I Will Bless Your Name” charted #79 on the Gospel Nielsen BDS chart. His prayer is that this album encourages and uplifts people, and reminds them of God’s omnipresence and faithfulness. Even when our loved ones are unable to be there, God is there and willing to provide joy and comfort!

