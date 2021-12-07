Are You A Durham Homeowner Looking For Property Tax Relief?

The Durham Low-Income Homeowners Relief Program (LIHR) made a revision in its income requirements for eligibility on November 8, 2021. Long-term Durham homeowners can apply for the program if their total household income is less than or equal to 80% of the area median income. However, priority will be given to those applicants whose total household income is less than or equal to 60% of the area median income. According to government data, the Durham Area Median income is $86,400.
The application process for the LIHR program is online, accessible via the Durham County DSS website. For Durham residents who wish to receive assistance with the LIHR application process, limited hourly phone appointments are being made at (919) 560-8000. Appointments begin at 10 a.m. The last appointment will be taken at 2 p.m. All details on the requirements for the Low-Income Homeowners Relief Program are available on the website: http://www.DCONC.gov/DSS. The maximum amount of tax relief provided is $750.00. All funds are paid directly to the Durham County Tax Office.
December 31, 2021 is the last day applications will be accepted for the 2021 tax year. If a resident is deemed eligible for tax relief, and have already paid their property tax, they will be entitled to reimbursement from the Durham County Tax Office.
Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh's Passing After Secret Battle With Cancer
1. Pharrell Williams
Source:Pharrell Williams' Twitter 1 of 10
My heart is broken— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021
Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius
your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever
Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones
you’re with the Master now, shine
🙏🏾,
P
2. Loni Love
Source:Loni Love's Instagram 2 of 10
3. June Ambrose
Source:June Ambrose's Instagram 3 of 10
4. KehlaniSource:Kehlani's Twitter 4 of 10
5. Idris Elba
Source:Idris Elba's Twitter 5 of 10
Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man.— Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 28, 2021
6. Soulja Boy
Source:Soulja Boy 6 of 10
RIP Virgil a legend and icon. Life way too short 😞🙏🏾— Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) November 28, 2021
7. Kelly Rowland
Source:Kelly Rowland's Instagram 7 of 10
8. Cynthia Erivo
Source:Cynthia Erivo's Instagram 8 of 10
9. Taylor Rooks
Source:Taylor Rooks' Instagram 9 of 10
absolutely gutting news. Virgil was the definition of a trendsetter. He contributed immeasurable amounts to fashion and culture. All love and prayers to his friends and family. We all lost a visionary. 🕊— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 28, 2021
10. Drake
Source:Drake's Instagram 10 of 10
