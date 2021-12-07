News
HomeNews

Are You A Durham Homeowner Looking For Property Tax Relief?

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
House Keys

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The Durham Low-Income Homeowners Relief Program (LIHR) made a revision in its income requirements for eligibility on November 8, 2021. Long-term Durham homeowners can apply for the program if their total household income is less than or equal to 80% of the area median income. However, priority will be given to those applicants whose total household income is less than or equal to 60% of the area median income. According to government data, the Durham Area Median income is $86,400.

 

The application process for the LIHR program is online, accessible via the Durham County DSS website. For Durham residents who wish to receive assistance with the LIHR application process, limited hourly phone appointments are being made at (919) 560-8000. Appointments begin at 10 a.m. The last appointment will be taken at 2 p.m. All details on the requirements for the Low-Income Homeowners Relief Program are available on the website: http://www.DCONC.gov/DSS. The maximum amount of tax relief provided is $750.00. All funds are paid directly to the Durham County Tax Office.

December 31, 2021 is the last day applications will be accepted for the 2021 tax year. If a resident is deemed eligible for tax relief, and have already paid their property tax, they will be entitled to reimbursement from the Durham County Tax Office.

 

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals

Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh's Passing After Secret Battle With Cancer

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh's Passing After Secret Battle With Cancer

Continue reading Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh’s Passing After Secret Battle With Cancer

Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh's Passing After Secret Battle With Cancer

Virgil Abloh, founder of the luxury streetwear brand, Off-White, and artistic director of men's fashion at Louis Vuitton has died on Sunday, November 28 at 41-years-old. According to a social media statement made by Virgil's Instagram account, the legendary fashion designer was privately battling an aggressive form of cancer for many years which caused him to undergo numerous treatments while continuing to push the culture forward through fashion. The statement read, "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues. For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture." The statement continued, "Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life." Following the breaking news, many celebrities took to social media to share their own statements, offering their love and condolences to Virgil Abloh's family. From Pharrell Williams to Loni Love, see each celeb's heartfelt message.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Durham County Tax Office , Durham Low Income Homeowners Relief Program , Property Tax , Tax Relief

Videos
Latest

Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

5 Times Naomi Oksaka Gave Us Hair Inspiration

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

DOJ Files Suit Challenging Texas’ Redistricting Plans Citing…

 23 hours ago
03.24.91

November Jobs Report Falls Short of Expectations, The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Tribeca Fall Preview: "Love Life"

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Cardi B Advocates For Black Women (Allegedly) Being…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mary J. Blige Releases New Music Video, ‘Good…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

HBCU Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Model Monday: Arielle Van-Mballa Used A Powerpoint To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mississippi Governor Challenged On His ‘Culture Of Life’…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close