Are You A Durham Homeowner Looking For Property Tax Relief?

The Durham Low-Income Homeowners Relief Program (LIHR) made a revision in its income requirements for eligibility on November 8, 2021. Long-term Durham homeowners can apply for the program if their total household income is less than or equal to 80% of the area median income. However, priority will be given to those applicants whose total household income is less than or equal to 60% of the area median income. According to government data, the Durham Area Median income is $86,400.

The application process for the LIHR program is online, accessible via the Durham County DSS website. For Durham residents who wish to receive assistance with the LIHR application process, limited hourly phone appointments are being made at (919) 560-8000. Appointments begin at 10 a.m. The last appointment will be taken at 2 p.m. All details on the requirements for the Low-Income Homeowners Relief Program are available on the website: http://www.DCONC.gov/DSS. The maximum amount of tax relief provided is $750.00. All funds are paid directly to the Durham County Tax Office.

December 31, 2021 is the last day applications will be accepted for the 2021 tax year. If a resident is deemed eligible for tax relief, and have already paid their property tax, they will be entitled to reimbursement from the Durham County Tax Office.

