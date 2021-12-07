Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Top 10 Things Black People Buy From The Gas Station [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s widely recognized that Black people share many common life experiences, from Thanksgiving traditions and childhood snacks to fashion fads and of course the slang words we come up with.

Another example of universally shared behavior includes the things we buy when hitting up a gas station, so Rickey and the crew decided to get comical by counting down 10 frequently purchased items during a snack run while at the pump.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

With help from a “new friend” who owns a Citgo gas station in the hood, Rickey found out some surprising similarities that we tend to share while filling up the tank. From Sour Cream & Cheddar Ruffles to lottery tickets — Powerball, please! — you’ll definitely be able to relate to at least a few of these popular convenience store purchases amongst our people.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Enjoy a few laughs and giggles to start your week off with on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

 

Top 10 Things Black People Buy From The Gas Station [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

5 Times Naomi Oksaka Gave Us Hair Inspiration

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

DOJ Files Suit Challenging Texas’ Redistricting Plans Citing…

 23 hours ago
03.24.91

November Jobs Report Falls Short of Expectations, The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Tribeca Fall Preview: "Love Life"

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Cardi B Advocates For Black Women (Allegedly) Being…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mary J. Blige Releases New Music Video, ‘Good…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

HBCU Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Model Monday: Arielle Van-Mballa Used A Powerpoint To…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Mississippi Governor Challenged On His ‘Culture Of Life’…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close