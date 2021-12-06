Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Khloe Kardashian To Be Step Mama + Stevie J Asks Faith Evans For Spousal Support

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s hard to keep up when it comes to the constant ups and downs of celebrity relationships, and we highlighted two that’ve been making major headlines lately for today’s edition of “Gary’s Tea.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Word on the Internet is that Khloe Kardashian will soon be playing stepmom to yet another one of Tristan Thompson’s newborns he conceived during his relationship with the reality TV star. We’ll let Gary break down the juicy details behind that, in addition to reports that Stevie J is really out here asking for his ex (?) Faith Evans to pay spousal support in the midst of their seemingly impending divorce. Messy to say the least!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get all the gossip that “Gary’s Tea” has to offer today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Khloe Kardashian To Be Step Mama + Stevie J Asks Faith Evans For Spousal Support  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

November Jobs Report Falls Short of Expectations, The…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
Tribeca Fall Preview: "Love Life"

‘Aunt Viv’ Hospitalized: Pens Note To Will Smith

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Cardi B Advocates For Black Women (Allegedly) Being…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Mary J. Blige Releases New Music Video, ‘Good…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

HBCU Prairie View A&M University Marching Band To…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70

Model Monday: Arielle Van-Mballa Used A Powerpoint To…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Mississippi Governor Challenged On His ‘Culture Of Life’…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Idaho Republican ‘Community Leader’ Freaks Out Over Hershey’s…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

A Known White Supremacist Announces Intent To Run…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

DOJ’s Civil Rights Division Launches Investigation Into Mount…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close