What’s Trending? Should Boys Play With Kitchen Or Cooking Sets As Children? [WATCH]

Today’s generation is slowly but surely changing the dynamics when it comes to traditional gender roles, but should there be a fine line drawn when it comes to the kitchen?

The topic of focus in today’s “Trending Topics” stems from a social media debate regarding whether or not young boys should be given kitchen sets to play with during their adolescence. Once the debate made it in our studio, in addition to RSMS callers, things definitely got interesting.

Although none of the co-hosts would consider themselves to be homophobic — hey, Gary! — it did seem like the guys were somewhat against the idea of boys playing homemaker while the ladies didn’t see a problem with them getting an early start on self-sufficiency. Once the phone lines opened up, the conversation got even more in-depth and really gave both sides of the debate some valid points.

Listen to the subject at hand today for “Trending Topics” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

