Working from home just got annoying.
Zoom announced their new feature “Attendance Status” which will allow the hosts to track whether participants joined the meeting and or arrived late.
On top of being late, it will put those who have not joined in a category called “not joined” and will give the host the option to click “ask to join” to invite missing participants. The tracker will be available through Google and Outlook calendar. The host can also start a chat with people and it will contact through a Zoom chat.
Other features being introduced will be polls, matching, short and long answers, and fill in the blank that will allow feedback from attendees.
“This same functionality can be used for quizzes, creating more effective experiences for students, onboarding sessions, or lunch-and-learn events,” Zoom said.
Zoom is also working on rolling out watermark settings, enhanced slide control, and more in their beta testing in the latest update.
Y’all In Trouble Now! Zoom Introduces New Tool That Can Track Participants Attendance & Tardiness was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com