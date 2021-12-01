Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery

CLOSE
According to TMZ, the Avants were at their Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills when a group of people broke into the home and one opened fire, hitting Jacqueline. She was rushed to the hospital where she tragically passed away.
Clarence was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October and was the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2019 titled The Black Godfather, highlighting his influence in pop culture and Black music. Jacqueline was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family during this difficult time.
