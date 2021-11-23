Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Police Say Man Accused Of Killing 5 At Wisconsin Parade Had Lengthy Police Record [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Eva is back for another “Front Page News” update as per usual, including info on the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and closing arguments in the Ahmaud Arbery’s case.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also included is Biden’s nomination of Jerome Powell for a second four-year term and a whopping $127.5 million dollar settlement for families of victims in the 2018 Parkland shooting. Rock-T then lets us know what’s going on in the sports world, including Tom Brady doing his thing as always, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart both getting suspended for a viral altercation and a celebratory update in women’s college basketball.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tune in for the “Front Page News” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Police Say Man Accused Of Killing 5 At Wisconsin Parade Had Lengthy Police Record [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Iman Shumpert Details Teyana Taylor’s Tips That Ultimately…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Is Stunning On The Digital Cover…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

T-Pain Forgives Usher For Telling Him He “Kinda…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Breaking: Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Republicans Rigged Congressional Maps To Take Lucy McBath’s…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

El Chapo’s Wife Faces Four Years And 1.5…

 1 day ago
06.04.82

Tell Us Your Favorite Christmas Songs!

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Beyond The Verdict: Coalition Sees Justice For Ahmaud…

 2 days ago
03.20.83

Ex-College Basketball Stars Angela and Ray Weathers Demand…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close