Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!? [WATCH]

As Gary continues his sabbatical from the show, we were delighted to have Antoine “Toine The Don” Edwards back to host yet another “tea party” for us.

From 2Pac’s “M.O.B.” ring selling for a massive amount to Madonna getting hit with claims of appropriation, today’s tea is definitely feeling like a blast from the past. However, the most scorching headline centers around a new photo of Kanye West to surface recently that has the whole internet thinking he, well, had some work done.

Get into the laughs in today’s “tea party” with Toine The Don on the Ricky Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

