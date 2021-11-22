Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Wendy Williams Allegedly Is Confined To A Wheelchair & Is Showing Early Signs Of Dementia [WATCH]

With Gary away for a bit, we had the equally hilarious Toine360 step in to deliver some celebrity gossip in our special “tea party” segment on the show.

As Wendy Williams remains on sick leave from the current season of her hit daytime talk show, it unfortunately looks like those health conditions are proving to be worse than many would’ve guessed. In RHOA drama, returning cast member Shereé Whitfield may be stirring up some relationship drama that may not be a good look for both the show and her personal life. Plus, there’s also updates on Danieigh and the tragic loss of Young Dolph, so get the tea while it’s hot!

Join us as we welcome Antoine Edwards to the “tea party” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Wendy Williams Allegedly Is Confined To A Wheelchair & Is Showing Early Signs Of Dementia [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close