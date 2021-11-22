Sheree Whitfield’s Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta May Have Just Ended Her Relationship

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Shereé Whitfield’s return to Real Housewives of Atlanta may have already cost her relationship.

TMZ reports that the returning housewife wanted to film a scene in a Philadelphia restaurant with her boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams to visit him. She told her man that she would have a camera crew with her once she arrived in town but this however would’ve violated Gilliams’ house arrest orders. Sources say he passed on shooting the scene to not get in trouble with the courts and “the production team informed his attorneys that they would edit the show’s narrative to make it appear as if he stood her up.”

The two now possibly are on rocky terms after her scene could almost cost him his freedom. A photo of Whitfield hit social media with her at a restaurant with two menus and a camera crew insinuating she was meeting Tyrone at the scene. Although he wasn’t there, sources “say he was worried about the optics with the courts.”