Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These 2010s Hip-Hop Songs

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Hip-Hop History Month: 2000s-10 Finish The Lyric

Source: iOne Creative Services / Reach Media

 

Modern-day hip-hop has done a digital dance of sorts, not sticking to one sub-genre and opening the door for anyone to get involved thanks to the internet.

A revolving door of rappers managed to quickly rise to prominence thanks to platforms such as SoundCloud, Vine and Instagram.

Hip-hop has become more assessable, no longer becoming part of pop culture, but becoming pop culture in its entirety.

Celebrate hip-hop’s growth by playing our Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge below.

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These 80s & 90s Hip-Hop Songs

See Also: Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These 2000s Hip-Hop Songs

 

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These 2010s Hip-Hop Songs  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Tessica Brown Says She Reached Out To Nicki…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Tiffany Haddish Treats Her Lady Parts To A…

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

ESSENCE Magazine Highlights Lizzo, Simone Biles, And Nikole…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look…

 15 hours ago
11.05.81

Fake Drake: This Guy Makes $5,000 At Events…

 16 hours ago
06.12.81

This Is NOT Jeopardy! LeVar Burton Tapped As…

 16 hours ago
01.13.81

Porsha Williams Details A Scary Sexual Encounter She…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Karrueche Channels Fall In New York City In…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Halle Berry Stands By Her Cardi B ‘Queen…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Erica Campbell & Lecrae Talk Financial Health And…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Close