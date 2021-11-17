DJ Khaled Launches ‘Another Wing’ Delivery Service in 150 Locations

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

DJ Khaled has teamed with REEF, the world’s largest operator of virtual restaurants, to launch a new chicken wing delivery venture called Another Wing.

As reported by Business Insider, Another Wing offers eight varieties of hot chicken wings, and prices start at $6.95 for six pieces. The meals are made in ghost kitchens in 150 locations spread out in five countries across 3 different continents, and in 18 states in the U.S. “Everything I do is big,” said DJ Khaled in a statement. “My team and I are focused on launching new partnerships, new ideas and spreading love to my fans all around the world. Partnering with REEF for this launch is another new exciting venture which allows me to introduce some amazing wings, to everyone, everywhere.”

According to Black Enterprise, Another Wing’s chicken-wing flavors include Un Un Un Believable Buffalo, Don’t Quit Nashville Hot, You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Siracha and their signature flavor They Don’t Want You To Win TRUFFALO, which are made with a combination of black truffles, parmesan, and buffalo sauce. The offered side orders are Spicy Togerashi Fries, Jalapeno Cheese Fries, Truffle Parm Fries and Onion Rings.

“Another Wing is the result of DJ Khaled’s legendary creativity colliding with REEF’s best in class kitchens platform, the fastest-growing restaurant business in the world,” said Alan Philips, REEF’s Chief Creative Officer, Bloomberg reports.“By launching on three continents and 165 locations at the same time, REEF is sharing with the world how brands can use our platform to scale with unprecedented speed and minimal capital investment. At REEF we are truly connecting the world to your block.”

The kitchens are located in US cities including Los Angeles, New York and Miami, as well as London, Paris, and Dubai. Another Wing also launched in Canada, UK, France, and the United Arab Emirates.

“The cost to build one of our kitchens is less than the cost to build a full-on retail unit for a pro food brand,” said Philps.“You’re not going to open a restaurant for less than half a million dollars, fast food for less than $1.5 to $2 million dollars.”

To order and/or find out more about Another Wing, visit AnotherWing.co.

DJ Khaled Launches ‘Another Wing’ Delivery Service in 150 Locations was originally published on blackamericaweb.com