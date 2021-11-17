Entertainment News
Erica Campbell & Lecrae Talk Financial Health And His New Web Series ‘Protect The Bag’

GRAMMY-winning Christian rap veteran Lecrae is a longtime friend of the show, so it was only right for him to stop by and speak with Erica after the recent premiere of his new web series, Protect The Bag.

The two had an interesting conversation surrounding Episode 1, which focused primarily on the topic of financial health. Here, the Restoration emcee gave the Get Up! church an exclusive lesson on what to expect from the series while also dropping a few lessons on financial literacy that are definitely worth taking note of.

Brought to us in partnership with Experian, Protect The Bag will act as a six-part YouTube show that provides a dose of “edutainment” by delivering tips on building a strong financial legacy with a side of comedic appeal. From discussing budgeting and identity protection to finding fun ways to make saving seem sensible, Lecrae truly gave our community something that’s lucratively beneficial.

Watch Episode 1 of Protect The Bag below, and check out his exclusive interview with Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell above as Lecrae and Erica also discuss the possibility of making new music together!

 

