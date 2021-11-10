Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s “World Vegan Month” so today we recognized it by talking with vegan Hanif Omar about his journey. What lead him to become vegan, what benefits has he experienced, what are some go to meals and tips on how we can get started.

Listen as he talked with Melissa about all of these questions and more…

ALSO.. our speaker for healthy, whole and living our dreams conference, Tabitha Brown, is an avid vegan. So get your tickets and be inspired by her story.

“Working Mom Wednesday Tips Of The Week” was originally published on thelightnc.com

