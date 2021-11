Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

For the second day now, Cumberland County bus drivers have called out of work to protest higher pay leaving parents to find ways to get their kids to and from school.

The schools in Cumberland county are schedule to be out on Thursday and Friday, but drivers have indicated protests could continue into next week.

Bus Drivers Continue To Strike In Cumberland County was originally published on thelightnc.com

