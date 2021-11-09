MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats Appeals To Judge With Comic Strip Of Cellmate… R Kelly

On Tuesday, attorneys for a MAGA enthusiast, who was convicted of threatening to kill Democratic U.S. senators as an act of revenge for them “stealing” the 2020 presidential election from ex-commander-in-would-be-thief Donald Trump, requested that their client be released with time served. The lawyers presented as evidence that their client is a changed man, a comic book authored by the convicted man depicting the times he spent with his cellmate—disgraced R&B icon and Pied Predator R Kelly.
According to the Daily Beast, 37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt, who worked as a New York State Officer of Court Administration clerk, was arrested on January 19, the day before the inauguration of President Joe Biden, after being accused of posting a series of messages to social media that included death threats directed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In June, Hunt was found guilty of charges that carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
“Trump, we want actual revenge on Democrats,” Hunt wrote in a December 6 Facebook post. “Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of Pelosi, AOC, Schumer etc. And if you don’t do it, the citizenry will. We’re not voting in another rigged election. Start up the firing squads, mow down these commies, and let’s take America back!” (Here’s the part where I remind you all that there are still people who believe Trump and his “stop the steal” propaganda had nothing to do with inciting the Caucasi-D-Day rebellion at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.)
But all of that MAGA thuggery is behind Hunt now and he’s ready to rejoin society as an upstanding citizen. And to prove this, his attorneys filed a letter to the court that included a comic strip depicting him working out and doing yoga with a man who was convicted in September of racketeering and eight counts of sex trafficking.
“Putting his artistic talents to work, he created a Prison Comics strip, which has been enjoyed by many, and we offer a few episodes here as Exhibit F,” Hunt’s lawyers wrote in their letter, according to the New York Post. “These are comics and intended to be light. But we think they capture something more profound about the humanizing commonality that can be found even in the most dehumanizing conditions. Mr. Hunt deserves to be understood as a full spectrum human being and not packaged as a villain who is to be feared and loathed.”
I’m just going to put it out there that if the attorneys don’t want their client to be “feared and loathed”—maaaaybe don’t associate him with a man who is widely considered to be a serial child predator and sexual abuser.
I mean, we already knew Hunt is a moran. First, because his own Facebook post shows he actually believed Trump’s demonstrably baseless claims that he lost due to a rigged election. Second, because Hunt also demonstrated a gross misunderstanding of what power a president has and wanted Trump to use his non-existent authority to execute public officials who broke zero laws. And lastly, because he thought Trump could arrange to have those illegal executions carried out in public via firing squad like this was World War II-era Germany.
But damn, dude—there’s being stupid and then there’s being stupid and then there’s claiming a sexual predator as your new bunk buddy while explaining to a judge that you’re no longer a vile human being.
“Mr. Hunt has enormous artistic skills and that could be put to service to others,” his attorneys insisted in their letter, the Daily Beast reported.
OK, calm down, guys. Even if it made sense that Hunt’s artwork could serve the general public, I think we can stop pretending that his middle school sketchbook drawings show “enormous artistic skills.”
If anything, Hunt and Kelly need to just go ahead and drop that mixtape. I can just see it now:
The Pied Piper and the Played Patriot presents: The MAGA White Chocolate Factory, featuring hit singles like “You Remind Me of My Noose,” “I Believe I Can Fly…Mistles Into Muslims,” “Trump n’ Grind,” “It Seems Like Your Deadly…to Democrats,” “Trapped in the Closet…of Pelosi’s Office” and, of course, the song that can be heard at potlucks, dinner parties and Klan rally cookouts across the country, “Step in the Name Of White Supremacy…Oh, I Mean, Love.”
Anyway, even in a justice system that loves whiteness like Hunt loves humping Trump’s rotten tangelo-flavored leg, it’s hard to imagine this strategy will set this guilty man free.
At least, that’s what we hope.
