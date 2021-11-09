Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson Dives Into The Cases Of Ahmaud Arbery & Travis Scott’s Astroworld [WATCH]

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and Jeff Johnson is here to highlight key moments worth knowing in order to stay up-to-date in the news.

For this segment of “3 Things,” Johnson gives some updates on what exactly happened at Astroworld Festival this year that resulted in multiple deaths. At the moment it’s looking like one big blame game, with Travis Scott getting many fingers pointed his way due to possible negligence. We also discuss the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, which kicked off last week and is revealing tons of new details on what happened in the immediate aftermath of Arbery’s senseless killing.

Get educated by listening to “3 Things With Jeff Johnson” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Jeff Johnson Dives Into The Cases Of Ahmaud Arbery & Travis Scott's Astroworld [WATCH]

